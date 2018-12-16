Russian National Hockey Team Defeats Finnish Team 5-0, Wins Channel One Cup

The match, which was held at the Gazprom Arena football stadium in St. Petersburg, ended with a score of 5-0 (1-0, 3-0, 1-0).
The goals were scored by Kirill Kaprizov (20th minute), Vasily Tokranov (26), Nikita Nesterov (30), Vladislav Gavrikov (31) and Mikhail Grigorenko (55).
READ MORE: WATCH Hockey Star Ovechkin Notch Another Hat Trick, Saving Game for Capitals
VICTORY!! In the Hockey Classic, we have defeated @leijonat 5:0 in Saint Petersburg to win the 2018 Channel One Cup! An event to remember! #RUSFIN #TeamRussia pic.twitter.com/Cr7gx0N0dG— Russia Hockey (@russiahockey_en) 16 декабря 2018 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)