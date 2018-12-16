At Least 5 Injured in Helicopter's Hard Landing in Russia's Tomsk Region

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least five people were injured as a result of a hard landing of a Mi-8 helicopter in Russia's Tomsk Region on Sunday, a representative of the dispatch office of the administration of Kedrovy town, where the incident occurred, told Sputnik.

The helicopter was travelling from the Mayskoye field in the Tomsk Region's Kargasoksky district to Kedrovy.

"Five people were injured. They are receiving [medical] assistance. The information is being specified," the source said.

According to the representative, a total of 22 passengers were aboard the aircraft, while the emergency service of the Tomsk Region said that the helicopter also carried three crew members.

The Tomsk Region emergency service confirmed to Sputnik that five people were injured, adding that they had been sent to a hospital in Kedrovy.

The press service of the Russian Ministry for Civil Defence, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters (Emercom) told Sputnik that the incident took place due to landing gear failure.

Another source in the emergency services told Sputnik that the helicopter might have carried oilmen from the Mayskoye field, belonging to Imperial Energy group of companies which are a part of India's Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC). The Imperial Group, in particular, said that on Sunday a helicopter should have taken a group of oilmen from the Mayskye field, but added that it had no information about whether it was that aircraft that crashed.