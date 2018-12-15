WATCH Horrific Crash as Runaway Truck Collapses on Water Park in Yalta, Crimea

A truck has flown off of a road and fallen into a water park belonging to the Yalta-Intourist hotel, damaging several water slides the press service of the Ministry of Interior in the Republic of Crimea reported.

"The truck driver lost control of the vehicle and allowed the truck to leave the roadway and overturn it. The circumstances are now being investigated. No injuries were reported", the press service reported noting that at the moment the amount of damage caused to the hotel is being evaluated.

Rushing along the hill, the runaway truck broke through the fence of the Yalta-Intourist hotel and collapsed from on high onto a water park below. As a result, sevral water slides were damaged and the truck eventually stopped at the exit from the slides.