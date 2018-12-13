Register
13 December 2018
    The five-star hotel Nadezhda in Gelendzhik

    Over 40 Hotels Became All-Inclusive in Russia's Kuban

    © Sputnik / Dmitry Korobeinikov
    Russia
    The number of hotels in the Krasnodar Territory that come under the category of all-inclusive has increased by 40 percent reaching 43 in 2018. Currently, the Black Sea resorts in Kuban have the greatest number of all-inclusive hotels in Russia.

    "The adoption of the all-inclusive system at resorts in the Krasnodar Territory has already proved its worth. Today 43 hotels in Sochi, Anapa, Gelendzhik and the Tuapse District are operating as all-inclusive places to stay," said Christophor Constantinidi, Krasnodar Territory Minister of Resorts, Tourism and Olympic Heritage. 

    He noted that on the instructions of the regional Governor Veniamin Kondratyev his ministry jointly with hoteliers worked out the particulars of the all-inclusive system in 2017.

    Hotels' Occupancy Has Grown

    "Our ministry has analyzed both domestic and foreign experience in rendering services under this format as well as Russian and foreign legal framework dealing with the quality of services and applied the best practices in the Krasnodar Territory," added the ministry.

    Gelendzhik, Krasnodar Krai, Russia
    © Sputnik / Vitaly Timkiv
    Balneotherapy Attracts Tourists to the Krasnodar Region, Russia
    Local hoteliers representing major hotels, including hotel networks, also confirmed how efficient the system is. "Such hotels' occupancy has got to between 90-100 percent and the round-the-year occupancy of the all-inclusive hotels is much higher than that of the hotels with similar star-rating but not all-inclusive," explained hoteliers.

    Competitive Prices

    Accommodation prices in such hotels are competitive enough. According to hoteliers the average price in a three-star all-inclusive hotel during the high season starts at 3,500 rubles per person a day and 1,800 rubles during the low season.

    "The attraction of the all-inclusive system helps to raise the level of service and quality. This, in turn, reliably increases the influx of tourists to resort places and provides for their round-the-year occupancy. Additionally, the region-wide use of this system would help strengthen the position of the Krasnodar Territory resorts on the world tourist market," concluded Constantinidi.

    According to the ministry, another project that would be good for building up the tourist traffic in the south of Russia by 10 percent and increase the average time of tourists' stay by 15 percent is the Bosporan Kingdom Golden Ring.

    READ MORE: Russia's RSC Energia Ready to Offer Tourists Moon Flights — Source

    The Governor says that the project initiated by his region will help unite the cultural and historical legacy of four regions in the south of Russia by presenting this potential on the world tourist market.

    The Federal Agency for Tourism has included the project in the top-10 Russian itineraries intended for foreign tourists. The Bosporan Kingdom Golden Ring itineraries cover about 30 Bosporan historical monuments and modern places of interest. They are located in 10 cities of Russia's southern regions: the Krasnodar Territory, the Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol and the Rostov Region.

    "Under the project, the Krasnodar Territory is working on the Bosporan Kingdom Wine Roads itinerary. The region is home to over 60 large and small wineries which receive hundreds of thousands of tourists from all over Russia and abroad," said the ministry.

    © Sputnik / Ekaterina Shtukina
    Russia's Kurilsky Reserve: Magnificent Nature Retreat in the Land of Volcanoes
    14
    In the authorities' estimate, the territory welcomed more than 16.5 million tourists from the beginning of the year to December 1, which is six percent more than over the same period of 2017. During the summer its resorts accommodated more than 10 million holiday-makers — five percent more than last summer. The ministry forecasts not less than 16.7 million visitors in the region by the year-end.

    The 2018 FIFA World Cup alone attracted about 800,000 tourists from Sweden, Iceland, Switzerland, Germany, Republic of Korea, Italy, Argentina and other countries to Sochi, Anapa, Gelendzhik and Krasnodar during the championship. Their influx to Krasnodar alone almost tripled. In addition, over 55,000 visitors, including from abroad, took part in the tourist festival Ancient Legacy of Russia, which opened this year's summer resort season.

    READ MORE: Trump Calls FIFA World Cup in Russia One of Best Organized Ever

    In 2017 the Krasnodar Territory received over 16 million tourists thus breaking its own record. In 2016 the region was visited by more than 15.8 million people and by more than 15 million in 2015. Sochi, Anapa and Gelendzhik are traditional leaders among resort areas by the number of tourists.

