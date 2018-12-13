Moscow Slams Austria's Claims of Russian Athletes' Doping Abuse as Wild

Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that Austria's accusations of doping abuse against Russian athletes sounded "wild".

"We received somewhat wild reports from Austria last night that representatives of the Austrian police arrived at night at the location of the Russian national team in Hochfilzen and handed a notification addressed to a number of our leading athletes with accusations of doping abuse", Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said during a Thursday briefing.

She further added that they had created a "strange, destabilising and oppressive atmosphere of threats and distrust" for Russian athletes.

Zakharova stressed that neither the Foreign Minsitry, nor the Russian embassy in Austria has received any requests related to the athletes' case.

