PM Medvedev on Use of Int'll Organizations to Pressure Russia: 'One-Way Road'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The use of the Council of Europe and other international organizations as tools for applying pressure on Russia leads to the erosion and destruction of the whole system of cooperation and security in Europe, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said.

“Using the structures of the Council of Europe and other international organizations as instruments of pressure on Russia is a one-way road. This path leads to the erosion and, ultimately, the destruction of the whole fragile system of cooperation and security on the continent that emerged after the collapse of the Berlin Wall,” Medvedev wrote in his article "25 years of the Constitution: the balance between freedom and responsibility" published by the Zakon (Law) magazine.

Medvedev stressed that the dialogue at the level of these international structures "only brings results when it is free from the politicization, the practice of double standards, and unsubstantiated accusations."