Cyberthreat Center Reveals What Cyberattack on Moscow Cable Car Was Designed For

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The cyberattack on the Moscow cable car was designed to extort money for a decryption key, Nikolai Murashov, deputy director of the Russian National Cyberthreat Response Center, said Tuesday.

“It was an encryption virus. They wanted to get money for the decryption key,” Murashov told Sputnik.

The cable car that opened on November 26 in southwestern Moscow suspended work on November 28 because of a cyberattack on the facility's servers. On November 30, the cable car reopened to passengers after the consequences of the cyberattack were eliminated.

The line connects the historic Sparrow Hills on the right bank of the Moskva River with the national stadium, Luzhniki, on the left bank. It was launched by Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.