Russian Ambassador to UK Wishes Happy Birthday to Rossiya Segodnya News Agency

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Alexander Yakovenko on Monday congratulated Rossiya Segodnya, an international information agency, on its fifth anniversary.

"Congratulations to Rossiya Segodnya as the news agency celebrates its 5 years’ jubilee. Despite politically motivated pressure journalists of the agency continue to do what mass media is about – providing diverse points of view on various problems and issues," he tweeted.

The agency turned five on December 9. It was created in late 2013 after the merger of state broadcaster Voice of Russia and RIA Novosti, the successor of Sovinformburo, the leading Soviet news agency.

Rossiya Segodnya combines radio broadcasts and newswires, news websites, multimedia international press centers. It also produces and distributes photo and video content and infographics, information products in social media, and content for mobile apps. The media group has firmly taken a leading position both in Russia and abroad, progressively expanding the geography of influence around the world, developing a system of information hubs and offering the audience information content in more than 30 languages.