Putin Extends Condolences Over Death of Russian Rights Activist Alexeyeva

"Oldest Russian human rights activist Lyudmila Mikhailovna Alexeyeva, a member of the Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights and the head of the Moscow Helsinki Group, died in Moscow at the age of 91,” the council said.
The president “highly appreciated Lyudmila Alexeyeva's contribution to forming the Russian civil society, and highly respected her principled stance on many issues,” Peskov said.
Putin has extended his condolences to the rights activist’s family, he added.
Alexeyeva was a prominent Soviet dissident and one of the founding members of the Moscow Helsinki Group, which was aimed at monitoring the Soviet Union’s compliance with the Helsinki Accords. She continued to be an active rights defendant to this day.
READ MORE: Rights Veteran Alexeyeva Glad to Be Peace Prize Nominee
All comments
Show new comments (0)