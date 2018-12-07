Tsipras Visit to Moscow Could Bring Russian-Greek Ties Back on Track - Lavrov

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Moscow believes that the upcoming talks between Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and the Russian leadership will help bring the bilateral dialogue back on track, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We assume that [Tsipras’] talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will allow bringing bilateral dialogue back on track," Lavrov said in an interview with the Greek Efimerida ton Syntakton newspaper.

The Russian top diplomat noted that the second six months of this year were not simple for bilateral relations due to a diplomatic crisis sparked by the expulsion of Russian diplomats from Greece that led to the temporary hiatus in bilateral dialogue.

Lavrov argued the worsening of relations was against the interests of both Moscow and Athens. Moscow considers Tsipras' visit to Russia very timely and important, according to Lavrov.

"We are convinced that there are no barriers to the gradual development of Russian-Greek relations," Lavrov pointed out.

Russia considers Greece an important partner in ensuring peace and stability in Europe, particularly in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Balkans, according to Lavrov.

