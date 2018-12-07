Tsipras Visit to Moscow Could Bring Russian-Greek Ties Back on Track - Lavrov

"We assume that [Tsipras’] talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will allow bringing bilateral dialogue back on track," Lavrov said in an interview with the Greek Efimerida ton Syntakton newspaper.
Lavrov argued the worsening of relations was against the interests of both Moscow and Athens. Moscow considers Tsipras' visit to Russia very timely and important, according to Lavrov.
"We are convinced that there are no barriers to the gradual development of Russian-Greek relations," Lavrov pointed out.
Russia considers Greece an important partner in ensuring peace and stability in Europe, particularly in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Balkans, according to Lavrov.
