US Attempt to 'Bury' INF Treaty Creates New Risks for Europe - Lavrov

“The reckless expansion of NATO, the build-up of the alliance’s potential on the so-called Eastern flank, the deployment of US missile defence systems in Europe, the illegitimate sanctions under imaginary pretexts — all these things have led to a crisis of confidence in the Euro-Atlantic”, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Thursday.
According to the diplomat, Washington is also creating new risks for Europe by attempting to "bury the INF Treaty".
