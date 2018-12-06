Russian MP Denies US Claims on Iskander-M Testing in Violation of INF Treaty

"They reproach us over the Iskander-M missile, which allegedly, according to classified information and available evidence, we have tested. I can absolutely honestly say that no tests [have been conducted], and we have tested no missiles of such a range," Shamanov said at a plenary session of Russia's lower house.
Moscow, in turn, had repeatedly accused Washington of violating the INF Treaty. In particular, has stated that the United States was deploying launchers for Tomahawk missiles in Romania and Poland, something which was prohibited by the agreement. Russia has also pointed to the fact that the US was developing combat drones and financing research on the development of a ground-launched cruise missile
The INF treaty was signed between the Soviet Union and the United States in December 1987 and required the parties to destroy their ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges of between 500 and 5,500 kilometres (from 311 to 3,317 miles).
