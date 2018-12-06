Register
    The Iskander ballistic missile launcher at a parade rehearsal. Grom-2 is ostensibly meant to compete with the Russian SRBM.

    Russian MP Denies US Claims on Iskander-M Testing in Violation of INF Treaty

    Russia
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has never carried out tests of Iskander-M tactical ballistic missile systems, as is claimed by the United States, and therefore has not violated the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, head of the Russian State Duma's Committee on Defense Vladimir Shamanov said on Thursday.

    "They reproach us over the Iskander-M missile, which allegedly, according to classified information and available evidence, we have tested. I can absolutely honestly say that no tests [have been conducted], and we have tested no missiles of such a range," Shamanov said at a plenary session of Russia's lower house.

    March 3, 2002 file photo shows a member of the public watching a US Air Force B 52 bomber arriving at RAF Fairford in western England. Pushing his vision of a nuclear weapons-free world, President Barack Obama returned to Prague on Thursday, April 8, 2010 to sign a pivotal treaty aimed at sharply paring U.S. and Russian arsenals — and repairing soured relations between the nations. With that, they will commit their nations to slash the number of strategic nuclear warheads by one-third and more than halve the number of missiles, submarines and bombers carrying them, pending ratification by their legislatures. The new treaty will shrink those warheads to 1,550 over seven years. That still allows for mutual destruction several times over. But it will send a strong signal that Russia and the U.S., which between them own more than 90 percent of the world's nuclear weapons, are serious about disarmament.
    © AP Photo / Dave Caulkin
    Ex-Pentagon Analyst: US INF Ultimatum Part of Plan to Boost Nuke Arms Industry
    The comment was made following Tuesday's announcement by US State Secretary Mike Pompeo, who said that Washington would suspend its adherence to the INF Treaty in 60 days unless Russia returned to full compliance with the agreement. This move comes in line with the previous statements made by US President Donald Trump, insisting that Moscow had violated the agreement and thus forced Washington planning to exit it. Russia has denied the claims that it breached the treaty's terms multiple times.

    Moscow, in turn, had repeatedly accused Washington of violating the INF Treaty. In particular, has stated that the United States was deploying launchers for Tomahawk missiles in Romania and Poland, something which was prohibited by the agreement. Russia has also pointed to the fact that the US was developing combat drones and financing research on the development of a ground-launched cruise missile

    READ MORE: US's INF Move Could Prove Fatal for Arms Control Treaties — Int'l Law Assoc.

    The INF treaty was signed between the Soviet Union and the United States in December 1987 and required the parties to destroy their ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges of between 500 and 5,500 kilometres (from 311 to 3,317 miles).

