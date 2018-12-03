On Sunday, BBC News Russian reported that 1,200 servicemen of the British Army’s 77th Brigade, a top-secret unit that deals with electronic and psychological warfare, are currently stationed in Ukraine. According to the broadcaster, the UK servicemen in Ukraine has three main areas of activities: carry out military tasks in the Internet, as well as psychological and information operations.
If the information is correct, the new units represent a "new element of a large-scale UK military presence in Ukraine," the embassy noted.
"Once, the United Kingdom supported the coup in Kiev and the coming to power of the so-called ‘government of the winners’ in violation of the country’s constitution. Now we are witnessing a special operation, whose scale and consequences are yet to be assessed," the embassy added.
The British army's 77th Brigade is a combined regular and army reserve unit responsible for using "legitimate non-military levers" as a means "to adapt behaviors of the opposing forces."
