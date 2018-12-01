Gorbachev Hails Role of Late George H. W. Bush in Cold War Termination - NGO

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev on Saturday hailed the contribution of late US President George H. W. Bush toward ending the Cold War, a spokesman for the Gorbachev Foundation non-profit organization told Sputnik.

"Mikhail Sergeyevich [Gorbachev] expressed condolences, stressed the contribution of George H. W. Bush toward ending the Cold War and the nuclear arms race and sent regards to family [of Bush] via the US embassy," the spokesman Pavel Palazhchenko said.

The condolences come after a statement that Bush, who served as the 41st president of the United States from 1989 and 1993, died at the age of 94 on Friday.

In December 1989, Gorbachev and Bush announced the demise of the Cold War during their meeting in Malta.