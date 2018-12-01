Kremlin: Cohen Indeed Contacted Administration, Was Invited to Economic Forum

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Trump's ex-lawyer Michael Cohen, had indeed contacted the Russian presidential administration on a construction project, but was said that the administration is not in charge of construction activities and was invited to attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said.

US media have reported that in 2016, Cohen sent an e-mail to Peskov on a Trump Tower construction project in Moscow. The reports suggested that Cohen sought help in the project but had never received an answer. Trump’s ex-lawyer subsequently pleaded guilty in the US court saying he had lied to the Congress on Trump’s real estate project in Moscow.

"My e-mail address is published on the [Kremlin] website. We receive dozens of e-mails every week … Cohen has asked to organize a meeting with then-head of the presidential administration [Sergei] Ivanov and me. They received a call and were asked what the presidential administration has to do with this and if they realized who they contacted. They said they wanted to build a house … They were told that the administration is not engaged in construction projects and we will be happy to see them at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum if they are interested in investment," Peskov said.

However, the "solicitants" had vanished after the call, Peskov added. The Kremlin spokesman also showed reporters several e-mails on the issue from his mailbox. As far as Cohen’s confessions are concerned, they should be commented on by a priest, Peskov pointed out.