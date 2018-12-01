Xi Accepts Putin's Invitation to Visit 2019 St. Petersburg Int'l Economic Forum

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Chinese leader Xi Jinping to combine his next year's trip to Russia and attending the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum by becoming the event's main guest.

"We are getting prepared for your visit to Russia the next year. I know that you have already received our invitation to hold this visit in relation with the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. I would like to ask you to check your working schedule. We will be happy to see you there as the main guest if this fits in," Putin told Xi.

© REUTERS / Reuters TV Summit Pool via REUTERS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY WATCH Putin, Saudi Crown Prince Steal the Show at G20 Summit in Argentina

Chinese leader has accepted the invitation of Russian President.

"I am grateful to you for your invitation. I will visit your country the next year and participate in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum with pleasure," Xi said during his meeting with Putin.

Xi Jinping also invited Vladimir Putin to attend the second edition of the Belt And Road Summit in late April 2019.

"I would like to invite you to participate in the second Belt And Road summit in late April of the next year. We will hold a lot of contacts the next year. I am sure that, due to these close contacts, Chinese-Russian relations will achieve new results," Xi told Putin at a meeting.

Meanwhile, Russian President suggested holding regular meetings in the Russia-India-China format, including on the sidelines of major summits and international events.

"We believe that the Russia-India-China format of talks is very promising. The cooperation between the three countries may become effective supplement to bilateral cooperation between our countries and [the cooperation] under BRICS," Putin said during his meeting with Chinese and Indian leaders on the G20 sidelines.

The three countries need to coordinate their security activities and defend the principles of fair competition in world trade together, Putin added.