Nobel Laureate Hospitalized in Moscow With Stroke - Academy of Sciences

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian physicist Zhores Alferov, the winner of 2000 Nobel Prize, was hospitalized with a stroke in Moscow, the Russian Academy of Sciences told Sputnik.

"He was taken by an ambulance, from a meeting to one of Moscow hospitals with a stroke," the academy said on Friday.

Zhores Alferov, born in 1930, is renowned for his work on electronics, in particular, heterostructure electronic components.

He was also a vocal critic of the Nobel committee's decision to grant former-US President Barack Obama the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009.