Nobel Laureate Hospitalized in Moscow With Stroke - Academy of Sciences

"He was taken by an ambulance, from a meeting to one of Moscow hospitals with a stroke," the academy said on Friday.
Zhores Alferov, born in 1930, is renowned for his work on electronics, in particular, heterostructure electronic components.
He was also a vocal critic of the Nobel committee's decision to grant former-US President Barack Obama the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009.
