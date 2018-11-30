Register
13:15 GMT +330 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko

    Poroshenko Uses Staged Provocations to Boost Rating Ahead of Election - Moscow

    © AFP 2018 / PATRIK STOLLARZ
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 20

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko seeks to improve his approval rating through staging provocations in the Black Sea and introducing martial law in the country ahead of the presidential election, Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Zakharova said on Friday.

    "The intention of the Kiev regime, its representatives and, of course, President Petro Poroshenko is clear. Its primary target is using a martial law for boosting approval rating, which is rapidly falling, in order to earn points riding another wave of Russiphobia," the foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

    The spokeswoman also noted that Petro Poroshenko's attempts to retain power cause him to take steps which are bound to bring about dangerous consequences for Ukraine.

    READ MORE: NATO to Keep Monitoring Black Sea Following Ukraine's Kerch Strait Provocation

    "We urge the United Nations, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, the Council of Europe and other organizations to pay attention to the threat of a conflict scenario and the plight of the human rights situation in Ukraine. We warn the West of the extreme danger of this enterprise of Poroshenko, who in his desperate desire to retain power, is dragging the country into another gamble, which is fraught with disastrous consequences for Ukraine and the European security," the Russian official said, addressing the incident in the Kerch Strait.

    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, examines the construction of fortifications in Donetsk region, Ukraine (File)
    © AP Photo / Irina Gorbaseva
    Poroshenko Signs Decree to Introduce Martial Law in Ukraine
    Commenting on Poroshenko's decision to impose restrictions on Russian nationals aged 16-60 entering Ukraine, Zahharova ruled out the possibility of responding in kind to Kiev's decision to limit entry to Ukraine for Russian male nationals stressing that it was 'simply scary to talk about responding with similar measures' and if anyone attempted 'to act similarly to Kiev, it may cause some kind of frenzy'.

    The spokeswoman also addressed the issue of Trump-Putin talks stressing that US President Donald Trump's decision to call off the planned meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Buenos Aires has been the result of the US domestic politics rather than a reaction to the recent Kerch Strait incident.

    "Was the provocation, arranged by Kiev in that area, the real reason for canceling [the meeting]? This was the official reason that we heard and took into consideration. Whether it was the real one? I think one should look for an answer in the US domestic political situation," Zakharova said.

    Earlier this week, Trump tweeted that he had decided to cancel the meeting with Putin after receiving a report on the incident in the Kerch Strait, in which Russian border patrol detained Ukrainian Navy ships and sailors for illegally crossing the Russian water border.

    Maria Zahharova's comments come after three ships of the Ukrainian Navy entered the Russian territorial waters last week near the Kerch Strait. The ships were detained after failing to react to legal demands to abandon dangerous maneuvers. After the incident, Kiev introduced martial law for 30 days in the regions bordering with Russia and along the shores of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called the incident a provocation.

    The Russian Navy's guided-missile destroyer Smetlivy sails in the Bosphorus, on its way to the Mediterranean Sea, in Istanbul, Turkey, May 22, 2017
    © REUTERS / Murad Sezer
    Ukraine to Ask Turkey to Close Bosphorus to Russian Ships Amid Kerch Strait Rift
    The ships and their crews were detained after failing to react to legal demands to abandon dangerous maneuvers.

    After the incident, the Ukrainian authorities implemented martial law for 30 days in 10 out of 24 regions of the country — along the border with Russia and along the shores of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov. Martial law allows government authorities to temporarily limit the constitutional rights and freedoms of the people, including suffrage.

    Putin called the situation in the Kerch Strait a provocation organized by Kiev to boost falling approval rankings of Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko ahead of the upcoming presidential election.

    Related:

    Poroshenko Wants NATO to Send Warships to Black Sea After Kerch Strait Incident
    Poroshenko Signs Decree to Introduce Martial Law in Ukraine
    Attempt to Avoid Election? Why Poroshenko Wants Martial Law Over Kerch Incident
    Tags:
    provocation, Ukrainian navy, Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, Council of Europe, Maria Zakharova, Petro Poroshenko, Sergei Lavrov, Kerch Strait, Sea of Azov, Ukraine, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Chernobyl & Pompeii: 2018 Historical Photographer of The Year Names Finalists
    Chernobyl & Pompeii: 2018 Historical Photographer of The Year Names Finalists
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse