WATCH Boy From Russia's Chechnya Set Record, Performing Over 3,000 Push-Ups

The boy previously managed to do 4,105 push-ups in 2h 25min, but the result did not qualify due to ‘incorrect form’.

A 5-year-old boy from Russia's Chechnya, Rakhim Kuriev, has set a new world record, performing more than 3,000 push-ups in a row. Following the feat, Head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov congratulated the young sportsman and his family.

'For us, he has long been a record holder, we recognised him but the boy needed a document, and today Rakhim confirmed once again that he is one of the best in the world, there is nobody like him today. In addition, according to our chief judge, he broke five records', Kadyrov stated.