07:39 GMT +329 November 2018
    This photo taken on May 7, 2013 shows Russian and the US flags running up as the US Secretary of State arrives at Moscow Vnukovo Airport

    US, Russia Conducting Search for Spying Aircraft Shot Down During Cold War

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russia and the United States have conducted a search of debris of spying aircraft shot down over the territory of the former Soviet Union during the Cold War, Deputy Chairman of the US-Russian Joint Commission on Prisoners of War and Missing in Action (POW/MIA) Alexander Kirilin told Sputnik.

    "We share documents with our US colleagues on American planes shot down over Soviet territory during the Cold War," Kirilin said on Wednesday. "This year we have organized joint expedition trip to the Far East to search debris of these aerial spies and pilots’ remains."

    Kirilin explained that the Russian side has provided documents on the US Herring Submarine that was destroyed by Japanese military in 1944.

    "The United States is also interested in documents on their soldiers missing during the Korean War in 1950-1953, and we share them as much as possible," Kirilin said.

    Both sides are satisfied with the conducted joint work, which will continue in the future, he pointed out.

    Kirilin emphasized that Russia plans to perpetuate the memory of the crews that transferred the Flying Boats Catalina aircraft to the Soviet Union during World War II. Two of the aeroplanes, whose crews included Soviet pilots, crashed in the United States and Norway.

    "With support of the United States, we want to install monuments in Russia, Norway. The nearly 200 Flying Boats were a very serious support from the United States," Kirilin said.

    READ MORE: G20: Gearing Up for the New Cold War

    The US-Russian Joint Commission on Prisoners of War and Missing in Action conducts its annual meeting this week in Washington, DC.

