Some West States Possibly Knew of Kerch Strait Provocation in Advance – Moscow

"This is a deliberate provocation, of which, I have no doubt, some of our Western partners at least knew, or maybe even took part in the planning. All this is not accidental," Zakharova said while broadcast by Russia’s Channel One.
READ MORE: Kerch Incident Resembles Deliberate Plan to Portray Kiev as Victim — Belgian MP
On Sunday, Ukraine's Berdyansk and Nikopol gunboats and the Yany Kapu tugboat crossed the Russian maritime border. According to Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), the vessels sailed toward the Kerch Strait, an entrance to the Sea of Azov, and were seized by Russia after failing to respond to a demand to stop.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier on Wednesday that the incident appeared to have been a provocation prepared in advance as well as a pretext to introduce martial law in Ukraine.
All comments
Show new comments (0)