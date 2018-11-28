Putin: Standoff Over Kerch Provocation, Aimed to Impose Martial Law in Ukraine

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The incident in the Kerch Strait appears to have been a provocation prepared in advance, a pretext to introduce martial law in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

'There are clear signs of a provocation prepared in advance in order to use this as a pretext to introduce martial law in the country. This has nothing to do with any attempts to improve the Russian-Ukrainian relationship. This is an attempt to raise stakes', Putin said at Russia Calling Investment Forum.

The Russian president added that Poroshenko needed to create obstacles for his rivals from the opposition given his low popularity ratings ahead of the election.

'As for incidents in the Black Sea, this is undoubtedly a provocation. A provocation set up by the incumbent authorities ahead of the presidential elections in Ukraine in March next year. The incumbent president is somewhere in the fifth place in the rating, I think. He might not even make it to the runoff, so something has to be done to raise stakes and set up insurmountable obstacles for his rivals, first of all, those from the opposition', the president said.

READ MORE: Estonia Summons Russian Envoy Over Moscow-Kiev Standoff in Kerch Strait

Putin pointed out that the Kerch Strait situation was a minor border incident, especially compared with the conflict in Ukraine's southeast or Crimea's decision to rejoin Russia in 2014.

'And no martial law was introduced, but now there's a minor incident in the Black Sea and they introduced martial law in the country', Putin said.

The statement comes after Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko signed a decree to impose martial law in a number of Ukrainian regions, following an incident when three Ukrainian vessels were seized by Russia in the Black Sea after breaching the Russian maritime border.

© REUTERS / Guido Bergmann/Courtesy of Bundesregierung France, Germany Reportedly Against New Sanctions on Russia Over Kerch Strait Row

The incident that has worsened Russia-Ukraine relations took place on 25 November, when Ukraine's Berdyansk and Nikopol gunboats and the Yany Kapu tugboat illegally crossed the Russian maritime border and sailed toward the Kerch Strait, the entrance to the Sea of Azov. The vessels were seized by Russia after failing to respond to a demand to stop. Over 20 Ukrainian sailors were also detained.

In response, the Ukrainian authorities decided on 26 November to impose martial law in select regions of Ukraine that lie on the Russian border as well as the coasts of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov for 30 days.