Putin: Russia With Major Partners Working on Fin. Systems Independent From SWIFT

Russian President Vladimir Putin is attending the ‘Building Partnerships, Bridging Differences’ plenary session at the 10th annual ‘Russia Calling’ Investment Forum in Moscow on 28 November.

Vladimir Putin said at Russia Calling Investment Forum that Moscow was working with its major partners in order to create international systems that are not dependent on the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT).

The Russian president didn't specify which countries he was referring to, however, earlier Russian companies had signed a cooperation agreement with the Iranian enterprises following the closure of SWIFT for Tehran due to the US sanctions.

The annual 'RUSSIA CALLING!' Investment Forum brings together investors, businessmen and policymakers from all over the world and aims to promote strategic investment in the Russian economy. The forum's plenary session is traditionally attended by the Russian president, who addresses the event's participants in a keynote speech.

Russian Companies Under External Pressure

Putin also noted that the business in the country managed to maintain the stability and even prosper.

"Despite the pressure attempts from abroad and certain internal difficulties, Russia's business is making long-term plans to increase investments in development," Putin said at Russia Calling Investment Forum.

