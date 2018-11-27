Register
11:49 GMT +327 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev

    Ukrainian Navy Bargaining Chip in Poroshenko's Political Game - Security Council

    © Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
    Russia
    Get short URL
    120

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Kerch Strait incident has shown that Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko is building his election campaign on fuelling imaginary threats in the absence of a coherent programme, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said.

    "The provocation on the border has once again confirmed that Poroshenko intends to build his election campaign solely on fomenting imaginary threats in the absence of a coherent election programme. Following the introduction of martial law with partial restriction of the rights and freedoms of Ukrainian citizens, the abolition of presidential elections is possible under the pretext of protecting Ukraine," Patrushev said in an interview with the newspaper Argumenty i Fakty.

    The Ukrainian Navy has become a bargaining chip in the political game of Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, who is seeking to increase the chances of remaining in power, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev continued.

    "Ukrainian naval officers have become a bargaining chip in the political game of President Poroshenko and his associates, who are ready to resort to any crimes in pursuit of increasing their own chances of remaining in power. And, as is known, under current conditions they [chances] are small," Patrushev said in an interview with the newspaper Argumenty i Fakty.

    Ukrainian Ships Illegally Crossing Border Violate Maritime Law

    Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev has said that the illegal crossing of the Russian border by Ukrainian ships is a gross violation of international maritime law and a planned provocation.

    "The illegal crossing of the state border of the Russian Federation by Ukrainian ships is certainly a gross violation of international maritime law, it looks like a planned provocation," Patrushev said in an interview with the newspaper Argumenty i Fakty.

    The official noted that Kiev's actions had become a constant source of threats.

    "In short, Kiev’s actions have become a constant source of threats, and the Sunday incident at sea is yet another line in the list of crimes committed by the Ukrainian authorities," Patrushev said.

    READ MORE: Detained Ukrainian Naval Officer Admits Provocative Actions in Kerch Strait

    The detained Ukrainian ships are delivered to the port of Kerch
    © Photo : Crimea's FSB Press Service
    UNSC Reaction to Kerch Strait Incident May Encourage Further Provocations by Kiev – Moscow
    The secretary voiced his opinion amid the recent scandal between the two countries after Ukraine's Berdyansk and Nikopol gunboats and the Yany Kapu tug crossed the Russian maritime border on 25 November. According to Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), the vessels sailed toward the Kerch Strait, an entrance to the Sea of Azov, where the ships were seized by Russia due to the lack of reply to a lawful demand to stop. 

    In response to the situation in the Kerch Strait, the Ukrainian authorities decided on 26 November to introduce martial law in select regions of Ukraine along the border with Russia as well as along the coast of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov for 30 days.

    Related:

    Detained Ukrainian Naval Officer Admits Provocative Actions in Kerch Strait
    UNSC Reaction to Kerch Strait Incident May Encourage Kiev Provocations – Moscow
    Kerch Incident ‘Transparently Obvious Provocation’ by Kiev
    Ukrainian Provocations in Kerch Strait Executed on Direct Orders from Kiev - FSB
    Tags:
    violation, border, Nikolai Patrushev, Ukraine, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Distant Shikotan: A Tour of Russia’s Far Eastern Border Island
    The Distant Shikotan: A Tour of Russia’s Far Eastern Border Island
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse