Russia Scrambles Warplanes as Ukrainian Navy Moves on Kerch Strait – Reports

The sudden intrusion by the Ukrainian ships prompted Russia to deploy it’s naval assets, along with military aircraft and combat helicopters, in order to contain the situation which Russian Federal Security Service described as “provocation.”

Russian military ended up deploying its combat aircraft in response to several Ukrainian warships crossing Russia’s territorial waters and attempting to pass through the Kerch Strait.

According to Russian media reports, a pair of Su-25 attack aircraft was seen patrolling the area in the vicinity of the Crimean Bridge which spans the strait, while Ka-52 attack helicopters were shadowing the Ukrainian ships.

Earlier today, a trio of Ukrainian Navy ships crossed into temporarily off-limits Russian territorial waters, moving from the Black Sea to the Kerch Strait, prompting the Russian border guard to deploy its own vessels to stop the intruders.

The Russian Federal Security Service's border control department has said that it is doing everything it can to curb the “provocation” by the Ukrainian vessels.