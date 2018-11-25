Register
10:33 GMT +325 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Aero L-39 Albatros jet trainers of the Rus aerobatic display team perform during the International Aerospace Salon (MAKS 2015) in Zhukovsky near Moscow

    Russian Space Agency Ready ‘To Win a Small War’ – Chief

    © Sputnik / Maxim Blinov
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 30

    Roscoscmos head Dmitry Rogozin disclosed that Russian Space Agency is in possession of its own ten jet planes, giving it an 'air force' comparable in size to that of Guatemala or Hungary.

    Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russia's space agency Roscosmos, said that his agency could "win a small war" all by itself during his conversation with Moldova's President Igor Dodon.

    "I can tell how many aircraft we have. We have 10 jet fighters and three helicopters, three Il-76 [planes], six Tu-134, two An-24, one An-26 and one An-12," Rogozin told the Moldovan President.

    Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin E. Buzz Aldrin, the first men to land on the moon, plant the U.S. flag on the lunar surface, July 20, 1969. Photo was made by a 16mm movie camera inside the lunar module, shooting at one frame per second
    © AP Photo / NASA
    Russian Space Agency Chief Wants to 'Check' If Americans Walked on the Moon
    All of the aircraft he named specifically are transport planes of various sizes.

    "But why do you need the fighter jets?" Dodon asked. 

    "[They are used] for training the cosmonauts. [They are] L-39s," Rogozin answered. "In principle, if needed, we are ready to win a small war," he added jokingly. 

    Moldova, for comparison's sake, inherited 34 MiG-29 fighters following the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991. However, these proved to be too expensive to maintain, and they were sold off to Eritrea, Yemen, and the US, which bought 21 of the ageing jets for $40 million amid fears that they could be sold to Iran. The country no longer has any active fighter jets.

    The Aero L-39 Albatros is a high-performance training jet developed in the former Czechoslovakia by Aero Vodochody, an aerospace company that is today based in Odolena Voda, Czech Republic. In 1972, the L-39 was picked as the main training jet for Warsaw Pact nations, including the USSR. The plane is two-seated, as trainees fly with an instructor.

    One of the plane's interesting features is a set of on-board systems that imitate technical failures, which can be triggered by the instructor.

    The Earth straddling the limb of the Moon, as seen from above Compton crater. Center of the Earth in this view is 4.04°N, 12.44°W, just off the coast of Liberia. The large tan area in the upper right is the Sahara desert, and just beyond is Saudia Arabia. The Atlantic and Pacific coasts of South America are visible to the left. WAC E1199291151C (Earth only), NAC M1199291564LR (Earth and Moon); sequence start time 12 October 2015 12:18:17.384 UTC
    © NASA. GSFC/Arizona State University
    Roscosmos, NASA to Work Together on Concept of Lunar Orbital Station - Roscosmos Head
    The plane can be outfitted with a number of various simple armaments, including bombs, unguided missiles and even infrared guided missiles. While the trainee has access to the weapons, weapons control circuits, if needed, may be blocked by the instructor. The plane systems prohibit the use of weapons at a speed below 310 km/h.

    Talking to Igor Dodon, Dmitry Rogozin also disclosed that the US continues to buy rocket engines from Roscosmos, despite US media reports that Washington intends to stop conducting business with Russian space agency.

    "They are pragmatic," Rogozin said about the US. "If they can't make the same thing cheaper, and with higher quality, why re-invent the bicycle?"

    Related:

    Roscosmos Interested in US Lunar Orbital Platform-Gateway Project - Head
    UAE Space Agency Says it Won't Break its Roscosmos Contract Despite Soyuz Crash
    First Angara A5V Heavy-Class Rocket Launch to Take Place in 2026 – Roscosmos
    Computer on Russian Segment of ISS Rebooted After Glitch – Roscosmos Chief
    Russia's Roscosmos Confirms Computer Glitch On Board ISS
    Russia Mulls Creating Long-Term Moon Base - Roscosmos
    Roscosmos to Study Possibility to 3D Print Lunar Soil Details for Space Repairs
    Roscosmos Chief Plans to Give Lecture at University Where NASA Head Took Classes
    Roscosmos, NASA to Adjust ISS Program to Fit With Lunar Missions - Rogozin
    Tags:
    aviation, training, space, L-39 Albatros, Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, Igor Dodon, Russia, Moldavia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    State Wheels: Vladimir Putin and the Cars He Rode
    State Wheels: Vladimir Putin and the Cars He Rode
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse