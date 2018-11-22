Damage Sustained by Russian Aircraft Carrier During Dock Sinking Revealed

United Shipbuilding Corporation chief also revealed that the repairs won’t affect the timetable for the aircraft carrier’s planned refitting overhaul.

A special commission created by the Russian government to investigate the sinking of the floating dry dock PD-50 at a shipbuilding plant near Murmansk where it was servicing Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier has managed to fully assess the extent of the damage sustained by the ship, United Shipbuilding Corporation head Alexei Rakhmanov said.

"Our commission has identified 52 instances of damage, with the estimated total cost of repairs being about 70 million rubles (about $1 million). All this damage will be fixed during repairs which won’t affect the refitting overhaul timetable for the ship," Rakhmanov said, pointing out that the cost of repairs is merely "a fraction of a percent" as compared to the cost of the overhaul.

Late in October, Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft-carrying cruiser ended up sustaining damage after the PD-50 floating dry dock where the ship was undergoing repair suddenly started sinking due to power supply failure.

Because the dry dock tilted while it was sinking, one of its cranes fell onto the vessel's deck, damaging it as a result.