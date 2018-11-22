Russian FSB Prevented Series of Terror Attacks on Schools After Kerch Tragedy

"After the events in Kerch, in October alone we prevented a whole series of real attacks on schools," the first deputy head of FSB, Sergei Yegorov, said at a roundtable in the Federation Council on security issues in educational institutions.
The attack claimed the lives of 21 people, including 16 students and 5 staff members, while over 50 were injured. After the attack, the perpetrator killed himself inside the college library.
