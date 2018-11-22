Russian FSB Prevented Series of Terror Attacks on Schools After Kerch Tragedy

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) prevented a series of attacks on schools in Russia in October 2018, the first deputy head of an FSB department, Sergei Yegorov, said Thursday.

"After the events in Kerch, in October alone we prevented a whole series of real attacks on schools," the first deputy head of FSB, Sergei Yegorov, said at a roundtable in the Federation Council on security issues in educational institutions.

Yegorov's comments follow an October 17 incident when an 18-year-old student started shooting and detonated a bomb in a college in Kerch, Crimea, where he studied himself.

The attack claimed the lives of 21 people, including 16 students and 5 staff members, while over 50 were injured. After the attack, the perpetrator killed himself inside the college library.