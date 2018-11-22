WATCH Mysterious Helicopters Transport Secret Cargo Over Kremlin

The authorities did not officially announce any kind of flights over the Kremlin today, and the identity of the helicopters’ passengers and the nature of the cargo remain a mystery as well.

Residents of the Russian capital were left scratching their heads today as a pair of enigmatic helicopters was spotted over Moscow city center, departing right from the Kremlin.

A video posted on Instagram shows what appears to be two Mi-8 transport helicopters taking off from a helipad located inside the citadel’s walls and flying away, with one of the of the helicopters apparently carrying some sort of underslung cargo.

According to local media reports, the authorities made no official announcements about any kind of flights over the Kremlin today, and the identity of the helicopters’ passengers and the nature of the cargo remain a mystery as well.

Helicopter flights are generally forbidden over central Moscow.