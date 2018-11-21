Kremlin Not Commenting on Media Reports About 'Closed Door' Meetings Agenda

Earlier on Tuesday, US media outlet Axios reported, citing the Israeli parliament, that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had said at a closed meeting on Monday that Russia had recently suggested to the United States and Israel to remove certain sanctions against Iran in exchange for Iranian troops withdrawal from Syria.
Iran, along with Russia and Turkey, is a guarantor of the ceasefire in Syria. In October, Putin said that he did not think that Russia was responsible for persuading Iran to leave Syria, while Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin praised Iranian military for actively engaging in terrorism fight in Syria.
Trump announced in May that he was pulling the country from the Iranian nuclear deal. The US withdrawal resulted in two rounds of anti-Iran sanctions, with the large-scale restrictions covering oil exports being slapped on the country in early November.
