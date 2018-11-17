160 Firefighters, Emergency Workers Battle Moscow Oil Refinery Blaze (PHOTO)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - There are no casualties as an oil processing plant is burning in Moscow's south-eastern Kapotnya District, a representative of an emergency operations center told Sputnik on Saturday.

A representative of Moscow emergency services told Sputnik earlier on Saturday that two fire spots had been registered at the plant, with jet fires raging at a height of over 10 meters (32.8 feet).

"There are no casualties, according to the preliminary data. We are currently stepping up efforts and bringing more people here," the representative said.

В Москве локализовали пожар на НПЗ https://t.co/S2fAB1Kb0a pic.twitter.com/htRAVrlqbA — РИА Новости (@rianru) November 17, 2018

The Russian Energy Ministry confirmed that there were no casualties and fatalities, adding that there was no threat for the residents of the district and for its ecology.

В Капотне пожар на НПЗ. Весь район в едком дыме, люди задыхаются pic.twitter.com/XIvE0aMQAq — Городу нужен герой (@mossight) November 17, 2018

"An MLCO [Monitoring and Laboratory Control Office of the Russian Emergency Control Ministry] laboratory is heading for the location in order to measure the MAC [maximum allowable concentration] of harmful agents in the atmospheric air. The fire is contained, as of 8:20 a.m. [local time, 05:20 GMT]. The washing-down is currently being conducted," the statement read.

Пожар на НПЗ в Капотне локализован pic.twitter.com/FFeLr6kAAa — Женевьева1743 (@genja1743) November 17, 2018

​The fire at an oil refinery located in Moscow's south-eastern Kapotnya District has been contained, the Russian Energy Ministry said.