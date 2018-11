A court in the Russian city of Tomsk has sentenced a man to a year in prison after he assaulted a policeman, disrobing and whacking him with his trousers, Russian media reported Friday.

The video of the attack was recorded at a police station on August 1; an intoxicated man had been arrested and taken in for processing.

The detained drunk took off his trousers and used them to assault a police officer, who had demanded that the man stop disturbing public order.

As a result of his actions, the officer sustained injuries.