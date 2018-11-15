Russian Entrepreneurs to Attend Davos Forum Despite Restrictions – Economist

YEKATERINBURG (Sputnik) – Russian businesspeople and experts will attend the 2019 World Economic Forum (WEF), despite the authorities deciding the state would not be officially represented at the event, the chief economist of VEB.RF Klepach said.

"As the prime minister said, we have decided not to participate [in the WEF] at the official level. I agree with this. But, nevertheless, Russian companies and experts will take part [in the forum]," chief economist of Russia's state-owned development corporation VEB.RF Andrei Klepach told reporters on Thursday when asked whether Russia should refrain from participating in the event.

READ MORE: Russia to Skip Davos Forum if Russian Businessmen Not Invited — PM

© REUTERS / Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court Riyadh Promises No Penalties for Banks Boycotting 'Davos in Desert' - Reports

Klepach's statement follows Russian Prime Minister's Dmitry Medvedev announcement made on Tuesday that Moscow would not take part in the WEF unless the event's organizers lifted their restrictions against Russian businessmen.

According to media reports, several Russian entrepreneurs have been denied participation in the forum, including Renova Group owner Viktor Vekselberg, former Rusal Director Oleg Deripaska and VTB Bank President Andrey Kostin.

The 2019 World Economic Forum will be held in the Swiss city of Davos on January 22-25.