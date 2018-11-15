Register
14:23 GMT +3
15 November 2018
    Russian State Bodies, Banks Face 'the Most Powerful Cyberattacks' - Deputy FM

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian state institutions and banks are being targeted by powerful cyberattacks, which are carried out by hackers and other offenders, the deputy foreign minister Grushko said on Thursday.

    "It is known that Russia is experiencing the most powerful cyberattacks. It is well known. Our state institutions, banks are under significant cyber-pressure exerted by the hackers' community and not only by them. But few care about it," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said.

    READ MORE: Russian Armed Forces Take Measures of Protection Against Cyberattacks

    The official went on to note that in case of the United States "it is the wiretap and countless scandals in the West related to the intrusion in the 'inner sanctum' by the US intelligence services, but it does not result in steps, which, as many believe, can be taken naturally against Russia on the global stage."

    Addressing a conference devoted to the Russia-EU relationship, Grusko emphasized that Moscow invited the European Union to carry out a comprehensive revision of their bilateral relations and revive depoliticized methods of cooperation.

    "The sensible voices calling for the normalization of relations with our country based on equality and reciprocity of mutual interests are strengthening in the European Union… We have invited the European Union to carry out a complex assessment of our relations, to decide together what in the multilayer structure of our cooperation that existed before the Ukrainian crisis should be preserved and what should be left behind," Grushko said.

    According to the deputy minister, Moscow believes that the two parties should proceed by unfreezing the formats of cooperation that were initially developed to be depoliticized with the aim of resolving issues that fall within the interests of both Russia and the European Union.

    "This, first of all, relates to sectoral dialogues and meetings between the Russian government and the European Commission, which were extremely important in terms of the approximating standards, solving concrete problems that challenge our economies, businesses and citizens in various fields," Grusko stated.

    He also stressed that the longer the tensions in bilateral relations remained, the more difficult it would be to return to the cooperation track, adding that "in order to move forward rather than to roll backward" Russia and the European Union needed "a viable cooperation strategy that will take into account [Russia's] responsibility for the future of our common European home."

    A hooded man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017
    © REUTERS / Kacper Pempel/Illustration
    Data Localisation No Panacea for Cyberattacks, Claims Data Forensic Expert
    The relations between Moscow and Western states deteriorated over the situation in Ukraine and Crimea's reunification with Russia. The West imposed sanctions against Russia over its alleged interference in the Ukrainian conflict.

    In turn, Moscow responded by imposing a trade embargo against the EU countries. Since then, the Russian authorities have repeatedly stated that the use of sanctions against the country is counterproductive and called for the normalization of relations.

