Demand for Russian Weapons Grows in Global Market - State Arms Exporter

"Owing to continued instability of the international situation, arms and military equipment supplies are constantly growing. The Gulf countries remain highly interested in importing cutting-edge and the most effective military products. At the same time, weapons with the 'Made in Russia' tag are in a high demand since it proved its worth in challenging battlefield and climatic conditions at sea, on land, and in the air," Mikheev said in a statement in the run-up to the 5th biennial Bahrain International Airshow (BIAS).
Mikheev added that demand for Russian weapons was increasing and the orders portfolio of Rosoboronexport exceeded the record level of $50 billion, largely composed of contracts with Arab countries.
BIAS is a commercially-focused biennial airshow established in 2010 and held under the patronage of the king of the Kingdom of Bahrain. The last Bahrain International Airshow was held on January 21-23, 2016.
