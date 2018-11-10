NASA Chief to Skip Conference Dedicated to 20th Anniversary of ISS in Moscow

"The administrator is unable to attend. Bill Gerstenmaier and Bob Cabana will be there representing NASA, among others," Powers said on Friday.
On Thursday, Bridenstine met with Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov in Washington, DC to discuss US-Russia space cooperation.
Bridenstine visited Russia in early of October, where he praised the successful collaboration between Russia and the United States on the International Space Station (ISS) as a means to improve bilateral cooperation on earth science and share relevant information.
