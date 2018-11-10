NASA Chief to Skip Conference Dedicated to 20th Anniversary of ISS in Moscow

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine will not participate in a conference on the International Space Station’s 20th anniversary in Moscow in November, the agency’s Press Secretary Megan Powers told Sputnik.

"The administrator is unable to attend. Bill Gerstenmaier and Bob Cabana will be there representing NASA, among others," Powers said on Friday.

The conference, scheduled to take place November 18-19, will bring together key officials and veterans of the space industry.

On Thursday, Bridenstine met with Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov in Washington, DC to discuss US-Russia space cooperation.

Bridenstine visited Russia in early of October, where he praised the successful collaboration between Russia and the United States on the International Space Station (ISS) as a means to improve bilateral cooperation on earth science and share relevant information.

