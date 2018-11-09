Register
02:57 GMT +309 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Astronaut Stephen K. Robinson, STS-114 mission specialist, anchored to a foot restraint on the International Space Station's Canadarm2, participates in the mission's third session of extravehicular activity (EVA) August 3, 2005

    Russian Child Cancer Patients, Kids From 15 Nations to Create Special Space Suit

    © REUTERS / NASA
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 10

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Child cancer patients in Moscow will take part in a global project along with kids from 15 countries on Friday when they paint their dreams onto pieces of material that will be stitched together into a space suit for an astronaut.

    The art therapy session is part of the Space Suit Art Project, a global initiative that has allowed children in pediatric oncology centers around the world to interact with astronauts and send them colorful, hand-painted suits to wear aboard the International Space Station.

    Immunoassay screening lab the blood is tested for infection.
    © Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev
    Deaths From Infectious Diseases in Europe to Surpass Cancer Deaths by 2050 - Medical Profs.
    Friday's session to create latest suit, dubbed DREAMER 1, will be hosted by the Dmitry Rogachev National Research Center of Pediatric Hematology, Oncology and Immunology in Moscow.

    Retired US Astronaut Nicole Stott and the founder of the Space Suit Art Project, Ian Cion, who is also the former Arts in Medicine Program director at MD Anderson Cancer Center, have arrived to Russia for the event, which will see the children dream up the new suit design in collaboration with Russian cosmonauts, US astronauts and artists.

    As Stott explained, the project, established on Cion's idea that "dreaming together is the beginning of a new reality," started small, but has grown to inspire child cancer patients around the world.

    READ MORE: Russian Scientists Discover Way to Detect Early-Stage Lung Cancer in Record Time

    "What started with one artist, in one hospital, in one country, with one art space suit, has blossomed into a global Space for Art community. I am so thankful to be part of this amazing international team that is on a mission to unite children around the world through the wonder and awe of space exploration and the healing power of art," Stott said.

    Cancer cell
    CC BY-SA 4.0 / Destroyer of furries / Cancer cell
    Quantum Dot-Based Microarray: Scientists to Improve Cancer Treatment Effectiveness
    Alena Kuzmenko, president of Unity Public Movement (Russia) and Space for Art partner, told Sputnik on Thursday that the children will paint their dreams on individual rubberized material sections, which will be constructed together alongside hundreds of similar segments by Russian spaceflight manufacturer and space suit designer NPP Zvezda into a cover for the Russian Orlan space suit.

    "The idea behind the project is that when kids’ dreams reach the International Space Station, they will come true," Kuzmenko said. "The project aims to creatively raise awareness about children’s cancer while simultaneously giving children around the world a unified platform, encouraging them to dream, to explore, and to have courage in their journeys. Art creates community, letting patients indirectly connect to others with similar stories internationally."

    The DREAMER 1 space suit project was launched at the Geneva University Hospital in Switzerland earlier this year and continued in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia.

    READ MORE: A Man's Best Friend: Dogs Being Trained to Sniff Out Cancer in UK Patients

    The suit is just the latest to be designed by the Space Suit Art Project, a collaboration between the Space For Art Foundation (USA), Unity Public Movement (Russia), ROSCOSMOS, NASA, international hospitals, astronauts, artists, Mistral and MRI-Expert. DREAMER I and another space suit named EXPLORATION follow space suits HOPE, COURAGE, UNITY and VICTORY.

    "Russia is among 15 other countries worldwide, including Switzerland, Japan, Canada, Germany, Great Britain, France and the project’s homeland, the USA, participating in DREAMER 1's creation, dedicated to mark the 20th Anniversary of International Space Station (ISS), which is the best example of international collaboration for a global cause ever," Kuzmenko said.

    Pharma drugs
    CC0
    Chinese Heart Drugs Linked to Cancer Recalled Across Europe
    Right after the art session in Moscow, children from leading European hospitals will join the initiative.

    The Great Ormond Street Hospital in London will host the initiative on November 11, followed by Gustav Roussy in Paris on November 12, and the University Hospital-Cologne International Cancer Center in Germany on November 15.

    "When we observe how our patients transform and fantasize aloud throughout the sessions, we realize, as adults, that children from around the world dream about the same things — to receive pets, become princesses, fly to Paris," Kuzmenko said. "We summon not to fight one another, but to join together in global efforts in the fight against child cancer. The collaboration of our US-Russian teams on the Spacesuit Art project and outer space, art and healing projects is a great example of positive international cooperation."

    READ MORE: Cancer Scare Hits India's Fish Market; States Bans Import

    In Russia, the Space Suit Art Project is developed by the Unity organization, which supports cancer patients, in collaboration with Roscosmos, Zvezda, MRI-Expert chain of diagnostic centers and bank for SMEs Modulbank.

    Related:

    Deaths From Infectious Diseases in Europe to Surpass Cancer Deaths by 2050
    Fight Club: Ms. Gorgeous Sparkles in Pink Robe, Boxing Gloves at Cancer Event
    Russian Scientists Discover Way to Detect Early-Stage Lung Cancer in Record Time
    Scientists to Improve Cancer Treatment Effectiveness
    Nobel Prizes in Physiology or Medicine Awarded For Discovery of Cancer Therapy
    Tags:
    space suit, therapy, kids, cancer, International Space Station (ISS), DREAMER 1, Space Suit Art Project, National Research Center of Pediatric Hematology, Oncology and Immunology in Moscow, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Up And Away! J-20 and Other Highlights of Airshow China 2018
    Up And Away! J-20 and Other Highlights of Airshow China 2018
    Sanctiometer
    Sanctions Wheel
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse