Computer on Russian Segment of ISS Rebooted After Glitch – Roscosmos Chief

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A computer on the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS) has been rebooted after a glitch, Russia's Roscosmos chief Rogozin said on Thursday.

"The computer at the ISS was rebooted at 12:04:50 Moscow time [09:04:50 GMT]. Triple-channel configuration has been restored," Russia's State Space Corporation Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin wrote on Twitter.

Rogozin statement follows Roscosmos earlier announcement confirming that one of the three computers on the Russian segment of the ISS had been out of service due to a software glitch.

Last month, an accident occurred during the launch of a Soyuz-FG launch vehicle carrying the Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft with two new ISS crew members on board. Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin NASA astronaut Nick Hague safely returned to Earth in a jettisoned escape capsule.

The incident became the first failure of a manned space launch in modern Russian history. The crash is being investigated by a special commission of Russia's space agency Roscosmos. All manned launches from Baikonur Cosmodrome have been suspended until the commission finds out the causes of the failure.