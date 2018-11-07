Russian Media Reports Trusted by Majority of Country's Journalists - Study

Western sources are trusted by 45 percent of journalists from Russia and 60 percent of their colleagues from CIS countries, the study says.
As many as 91 percent of journalists from the CIS rely on Russian publications when preparing materials about Russia. Also, 86 percent of them trust their own local sources, and 64 percent use Western publications about Russia, Romir said.
When preparing articles and stories about events in the West, 80 percent of Russian journalists read Russian publications, while just 75 percent study Western sources. As many as quarter of respondents read materials in CIS publications to prepare their stories about Western events, the study revealed.
