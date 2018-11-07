Russian Media Reports Trusted by Majority of Country's Journalists - Study

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The facts presented in Russian media reports are trusted by 70 percent of the country's journalists and by 64 percent of their colleagues from CIS countries, a study conducted by the Romir research holding revealed on Wednesday.

Western sources are trusted by 45 percent of journalists from Russia and 60 percent of their colleagues from CIS countries, the study says.

© REUTERS / Eric Gaillard Russian Envoy: 2018 World Cup in Russia Changes Attitude Toward Mainstream Media

At the same time, 10 percent of Russian journalists and 5 percent of journalists from the CIS do not use information from foreign media at all.

As many as 91 percent of journalists from the CIS rely on Russian publications when preparing materials about Russia. Also, 86 percent of them trust their own local sources, and 64 percent use Western publications about Russia, Romir said.

When preparing articles and stories about events in the West, 80 percent of Russian journalists read Russian publications, while just 75 percent study Western sources. As many as quarter of respondents read materials in CIS publications to prepare their stories about Western events, the study revealed.

READ MORE: Journalistic Community Slams Kiev's Ban on Russian media