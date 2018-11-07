Moscow Names Square After Famous Soviet Spy Kim Philby

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A square in Moscow has been named after Kim Philby, the most famous Soviet double agent of the Cold War era, according to a decree published Tuesday on the mayor’s website.

The square bearing the name of the legendary British spy is located in the Yasenevo district in southwest Moscow. Philby died in the Soviet capital at the age of 76 after defecting in 1963.

He became a communist while studying at the Cambridge University and was recruited into the UK’s MI6 foreign intelligence service, eventually rising to the position of counterespionage operations chief.

Philby led a Cambridge ring of double agents who passed top secrets to the Soviet Union between the 1930s and 1950s. As a liaison officer between UK and US intelligence, he is credited for leaking sensitive data on the US nuclear arms program.

READ MORE: The Moscow Life of Kim Philby