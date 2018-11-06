Putin Will 'Certainly' Meet With Trump in Paris - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he probably will not sit down for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin when both leaders are in France this weekend for the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One.

"I am not sure that we will have a meeting in Paris, probably not," Trump told reporters. Trump added that while nothing official has been set up, he plans to meet with Putin during the G-20 summit in Argentina and after that meeting will have "probably plenty of meetings."

© AP Photo / Alexander Zemlianichenko Putin, Trump to Hold Long and Substantive Meeting on Sidelines of G20 in Argentina - Kremlin

However, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Monday that Vladimir Putin will "certainly" meet with his US counterpart Donald Trump in Paris this weekend, adding that the leaders will have an on the go conversation.

"They will certainly meet… Indeed, the circumstances have changed. The multilateral format of the events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I makes it impossible to hold a longer meeting between the two presidents," Peskov said, stressing that Putin and Trump will hold talks "on the go" and agree on a full-fledged meeting.

Putin and Trump previously met in Helsinki in July. The G20 Summit will be held in Buenos Aires November 30 — December 1.

