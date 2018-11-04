PHOTOS of Russian Admiral Kuznetsov Aircraft Carrier After Dock Mishap Revealed

A floating dry dock holding the Admiral Kuznetsov sank following a power supply failure, causing one of the dock’s cranes to fall onto the carrier's deck, leading to ship repair plant workers being injured.

Photos of the Russian aircraft-carrying cruiser Admiral Kuznetsov, the flagship of the Russian Navy, were released following an incident with a floating dry dock in Murmansk on October 30. The incident left a 4x5-meter hole in the vessel's flight deck after one of the dry dock's cranes fell onto the ship.

© Sputnik/ Nikolay Zhuravlev The cruiser "Admiral Kuznetsov" at ship repair plant

The images reveal that the crane still remains on the carrier's deck, which is currently docked at the ship repair plant in Murmansk and is undergoing repairs. According to a plant official, the crane will be removed after an investigation into the incident is completed and the repair team determines the best way to remove it.

