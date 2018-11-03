Register
03 November 2018
    Tver

    12th Russian World Assembly in Tver Unites Representatives of Over 70 Countries

    Russia
    About 600 delegates from over 70 countries – prominent Russian and foreign cultural, political and public figures as well as Russian language, literature and history teachers – took part in the opening of the 12th Assembly of the Russian World in Tver on Saturday, reports the Tver Region Government press service.

    "This important event unites people from different parts of the world. They sincerely love Russia and are making a large contribution to promoting the Russian language and culture and developing international humanitarian ties. The participants raise vital subjects that are of exceptional importance to Russia's present and future," said Tver Region Governor Igor Rudenya in his welcoming remarks at the assembly.

    На набережной реки Волги
    Over 90 States Presented at Security Conference in Russia's Tver Region
    The panel discussion "The Global Nature of Russian Culture" became one of the assembly's central events. It was conducted by Chairman of the Board of the Russkiy Mir (Russian World) Foundation and Head of the State Duma Committee on Education and Science Vyacheslav Nikonov. Earlier, during the assembly, he presented awards to the prizewinners of the Third International Contest of Young Journalists "Co-Creation" and the Second TV International Contest "Russian World Correspondent."

    The forum programme also included events devoted to the 700th anniversary of the feat of Faithful Saint Prince Mikhail of Tver and the 650th anniversary of the repose of Faithful Saint Princess Anna of Kashin. The region observes these important dates in 2018.

    In addition, the ceremony of unveiling the bust of Field-Marshal-General Iosif Gurko, hero of the 1877-1878 Russian-Turkish war, was held in the village of Sakharovo as part of the assembly. His destiny is linked with the Tver Region. His mansion was located in Sakharovo near Tver. This is where he was buried. Today a church stands in this place, which is also a museum and a sepulcher.

    Russian culture, Russian language, Tver Region, Russia
