12th Russian World Assembly in Tver Unites Representatives of Over 70 Countries

"This important event unites people from different parts of the world. They sincerely love Russia and are making a large contribution to promoting the Russian language and culture and developing international humanitarian ties. The participants raise vital subjects that are of exceptional importance to Russia's present and future," said Tver Region Governor Igor Rudenya in his welcoming remarks at the assembly.
The forum programme also included events devoted to the 700th anniversary of the feat of Faithful Saint Prince Mikhail of Tver and the 650th anniversary of the repose of Faithful Saint Princess Anna of Kashin. The region observes these important dates in 2018.
In addition, the ceremony of unveiling the bust of Field-Marshal-General Iosif Gurko, hero of the 1877-1878 Russian-Turkish war, was held in the village of Sakharovo as part of the assembly. His destiny is linked with the Tver Region. His mansion was located in Sakharovo near Tver. This is where he was buried. Today a church stands in this place, which is also a museum and a sepulcher.
