No Plans for 'Normandy Four' Meeting in Paris - Kremlin Spokesman

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - There are no plans to hold a meeting in the "Normandy Four" format in Paris, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Friday.

“There are no such plans at this point,” Peskov said.

Ukrainian president's representative in the Verkhovna Rada Iryna Lutsenko said earlier in the day she does not rule out the possibility of such a meeting in the Normandy Four format in Paris as the "Normandy Four" leaders will attend the Armistice Day events marking the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I on November 11.

© Sputnik / Irina Kalashnikova Normandy Four Could Meet in Paris, Timing Not Determined Yet – Kremlin Aide

"What will happen in France? What format of [Poroshenko] meetings? All possible meetings, only the meeting in the Poroshenko-Putin format is impossible, one-on-one, this will not happen… There may be a multilateral meeting with witnesses, a 'Normandy Four' meeting", the countries of the Budapest memorandum, but a one-on-one meeting with Putin is out of the question," Lutsenko said in an interview with the Ukrainian Inter television.

READ MORE: Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov on Normandy Four Talks: 'Meeting Was Useful'

The military operation in eastern Ukraine was launched by Kiev in 2014, after residents of the region refused to recognize the new Ukrainian government. In 2015, a ceasefire agreement brokered by the leaders of the Normandy Four group (France, Germany, Russia, and Ukraine) was reached in Minsk, but the situation has remained tense, with both parties accusing each other of violating the truce.