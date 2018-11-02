Register
09:22 GMT +302 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The Russian Foreign Ministry building.

    Moscow Says Never Created, Produced, Stored Chemicals Dubbed Novichok By West

    © Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 40

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia has never created, produced or stored toxic chemicals known in the West under the name Novichok, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, calling western media claims about this "hoax."

    In a statement, published on its website late on October 1, the ministry noted the recent western media "propaganda" reports about Russia's alleged activities on the creation of a chemical, dubbed Novichok by the western states. Moscow noted that these claims had not been supported by any proof.

    "We have to once again remind those behind the anti-Russian campaign that Russia has fully met its obligations on the destruction of all its chemical weapons stockpiles ahead of schedule, under the strict international control and in accordance with the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC). Moreover, Russia has never created, produced or stored toxic chemicals under the ‘Novichok’ brand which is currently widespread in the West," the ministry said.

    Moscow suggested that such disinformation campaigns were aimed at distracting the public attention from the facts of the creation of Novichok-type chemicals in the western countries’ laboratories, and issuing of licenses related to the military use of toxic chemicals of such kind in the United States. The ministry insisted that these claims were based on incompetent assessments.

    READ MORE: Moscow Ready to Provide EU Data on Chemical Attacks Violators in Syria — Envoy

    Military men cleaning the spots related to Skripal poisoning in Salisbury.
    © Sputnik / Alex McNaughton
    UK Aims to Gather Multiple Anti-Russia Voices, Mocks Legal System - Journo
    In March, Russian ex-intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned with what London claimed was the A234 nerve agent, known in the west as Novichok. The UK authorities accused Russia of organizing the attack, but Moscow has repeatedly denied any involvement in it.

    The incident provoked an international scandal. Moscow has said that it sent dozens of requests to London asking that it be granted access to the investigation into the poisoning incident. Moreover, Moscow has offered to work together with London and carry out a joint investigation. London did not respond to these proposals, instead claiming that Russia rejected its calls for cooperation.

    READ MORE: No Doubts, UK Porton Down Laboratory Works With Agents Similar to Novichok

    Moreover, the UK Porton Down laboratory has said it was unable to confirm that the substance used in the Salisbury attack was produced in Russia.

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that the Salisbury poisoning case was falling apart due to the lack of proof of Russia’s involvement in the attack on the Skripals.

    Related:

    Deadly A234? Two Guinea Pigs, a Cat the Only Casualties in the Skripal Case
    Prague 'Examined' A230 Nerve Agent, Not A234 Allegedly Used in Salisbury
    No Doubts, UK Porton Down Laboratory Works With Agents Similar to Novichok
    UK Police Say No Evidence Salisbury Restaurant Diners Exposed to Novichok
    Tags:
    Novichok, nerve agent, Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Sergei Skripal, Russia, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Show, Don't Tell: The Risque Attire of World-Famous Celebrities
    Show, Don't Tell: The Risque Attire of World-Famous Celebrities
    Misinformation & Immigration
    Misinformation & Immigration
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse