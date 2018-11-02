Moscow Says Never Created, Produced, Stored Chemicals Dubbed Novichok By West

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia has never created, produced or stored toxic chemicals known in the West under the name Novichok, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, calling western media claims about this "hoax."

In a statement, published on its website late on October 1, the ministry noted the recent western media "propaganda" reports about Russia's alleged activities on the creation of a chemical, dubbed Novichok by the western states. Moscow noted that these claims had not been supported by any proof.

"We have to once again remind those behind the anti-Russian campaign that Russia has fully met its obligations on the destruction of all its chemical weapons stockpiles ahead of schedule, under the strict international control and in accordance with the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC). Moreover, Russia has never created, produced or stored toxic chemicals under the ‘Novichok’ brand which is currently widespread in the West," the ministry said.

Moscow suggested that such disinformation campaigns were aimed at distracting the public attention from the facts of the creation of Novichok-type chemicals in the western countries’ laboratories, and issuing of licenses related to the military use of toxic chemicals of such kind in the United States. The ministry insisted that these claims were based on incompetent assessments.

In March, Russian ex-intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned with what London claimed was the A234 nerve agent, known in the west as Novichok. The UK authorities accused Russia of organizing the attack, but Moscow has repeatedly denied any involvement in it.

The incident provoked an international scandal. Moscow has said that it sent dozens of requests to London asking that it be granted access to the investigation into the poisoning incident. Moreover, Moscow has offered to work together with London and carry out a joint investigation. London did not respond to these proposals, instead claiming that Russia rejected its calls for cooperation.

Moreover, the UK Porton Down laboratory has said it was unable to confirm that the substance used in the Salisbury attack was produced in Russia.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that the Salisbury poisoning case was falling apart due to the lack of proof of Russia’s involvement in the attack on the Skripals.