Russian State Commission Presents Findings on Soyuz MS-10 Failed Launch

On October 11, the Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft was forced to perform emergency landing after the rocket’s booster failed less than two minutes after the launch from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

The Russian state commission presents its findings to the cause of the Soyuz rocket booster failure. The Soyuz-FG lunch failure occurred due to the failure of a lid of nizzle disengaging a side block from the central one, Oleg Skorobogatov, the head of the commission, said Thursday.

As a result, the side unit hit the central one and opened it up during the failed launch.

According to the official, a rode of the side unit of the Soyuz-FG rocket was misshaped during the assembly at Baikonur Cosmodrome. At the same time, Skorobogatov noted that two more Soyuz rockets at Baikonur and Kourou spaceports have the same defect.

The chief of the Roscosmos State Corporation for Space Activities (Roscosmos) has informed NASA about the results of the investigation into the booster failure, Skorobogatov said, adding that all necessary measures had been developed to prevent failures similar to this one.