Russian State Commission Presents Findings on Soyuz MS-10 Failed Launch

The Russian state commission presents its findings to the cause of the Soyuz rocket booster failure. The Soyuz-FG lunch failure occurred due to the failure of a lid of nizzle disengaging a side block from the central one, Oleg Skorobogatov, the head of the commission, said Thursday.
As a result, the side unit hit the central one and opened it up during the failed launch.
The chief of the Roscosmos State Corporation for Space Activities (Roscosmos) has informed NASA about the results of the investigation into the booster failure, Skorobogatov said, adding that all necessary measures had been developed to prevent failures similar to this one.
