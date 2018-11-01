WATCH: Fire Erupts in Derelict Building in Center of Moscow

A massive blaze erupted in a derelict building in the center of Russia's capital of Moscow between the Russian Audit Chamber building and a dormitory.

The fire in a derelict house in Moscow was reported by the emergency services on Thursday morning, and was blazing aver an area of 2000 sq. meters (aprox. 21000 sq. feet). The emergency services managed to localize and extinguish the fire in several hours.

Several users on Twitter managed to capture the fire and the firefighting crews.

Пожар в Хамовниках на Девичьем поле. Горит выселенный дом напротив Счётной палаты. Пожар пока не думает утихать, несмотря на присутствие огромного количества пожарных. pic.twitter.com/aiUS7C3YNL — Kalan (@enhydra) October 31, 2018

В центре Москвы произошёл крупный пожар pic.twitter.com/oI7vxSSfu0 — 𝕺𝖑𝖌𝖆 𝕸𝖆𝖗 🇷🇺 (@olgaolevka) October 31, 2018

​The emergency service reported later that the fire had been extinguished at 4:53 MSK (01:53 GMT). There were no reports on any casualties, however, the emergency service spokesman said that no buildings nearby were evacuated.