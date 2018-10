MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A pair of Tu-160 strategic bombers stayed airborne for over 10 hours during a scheduled flight over two marginal Arctic seas, the Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

"The Russian planes were shadowed by Norwegian F-16s during some stages of their flight. The Russian Aerospace Forces’ planes then flew back to their base," the statement read.

The military stressed that the flight over neutral waters of the Barents and Norwegian Seas was conducted in strict compliance with international rules and without any trespasses.

Russian military aircraft routinely carry out long-haul flights over international waters of the Arctic, northern Atlantic, and Pacific Oceans, as well as over the Black and Caspian Seas.