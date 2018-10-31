WATCH Aftermath of Explosion in FSB Building in Russia's Arkhangelsk

Northern Russia's Arkhangelsk region governor Igor Orlov said that the blast, which killed one person, went off inside the FSB building near the entrance and that investigators were trying to determine the type of the explosive device.

Sputnik has published Ruptly's video of the aftermath of an explosion, which went off in the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) building in the northwestern city of Arkhangelsk.

The footage showed a street in Arkhangelsk where the explosion occurred, with ambulance and fire-fighting vehicles having arrived at the scene.

At least one person was killed and three more injured in an explosion that ripped through Arkhangelsk's FSB building earlier on Wednesday, the region's governor Igor Orlov said.

He cited investigators' efforts to determine the type of the explosive device, also pledging to bolster security of all public and state buildings in the region. The Russian Investigation Committee, for its part, announced that it had opened a terror probe into the incident.