Register
13:22 GMT +330 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A Russian military diver from the anti-sabotage unit of the Baltic Fleet.

    Russian Pacific Fleet Divers Descend 416 Meters, Setting Naval Diving Record

    © Sputnik / Igor Zarembo
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 20

    The record-setting dive took place in a deep-water range in the Sea of Japan from aboard the Pacific Fleet's new submarine rescue ship the Igor Belousov, and was carried out using a new specially developed technology.

    Russian military divers successfully carried out a dive to a depth of 416 meters (nearly 1,365 feet), reconnoitering the surrounding underwater area and unfurling the Russian flag, Pacific Fleet spokesman Capt. 2nd Rank Nikolai Voskresensky reported Tuesday. The depth set a record for the Russian Navy.

    The divers were able to descend to the incredible depth, the pressure of which would normally crush a human body without preparations, by using a special Navy pressure chamber, part of the GvK-450 deep-water diving rescue system, designed to allow divers to conquer depths of up to 450 meters.

    Extreme Swimmer Dived to a Depth of 26 Meters Under the Ice of Lake Baikal
    © Photo : Youtube/Sputnik
    Diving Under the Ice of Lake Baikal
    The GvK-450 was specially developed by the Navy's Research Institute for Rescue and Submarine Technologies, and aimed at expanding the Navy's capabilities to carry out search and rescue operations specifically for submarines in distress.

    During their deep sea stay, the Pacific Fleet divers also carried out a training mission, connecting oxygen supply hoses to a model of a submarine compartment.

    The Project 21300 Igor Belousov search and rescue vessel, which comes standard with the GvK-450 system, was commissioned by the Russian Navy in November 2015, and serves in the Pacific Fleet. Up to four more Project 21300 ships are planned, with a second ship included in Russia's state armaments program and expected to be completed by 2023.

    A US Navy diver set the absolute diving world record in 2006, descending to a depth of 610 meters (2000 feet) wearing an atmospheric diving system (ADS) suit.

    Related:

    In the Ocean Deep: What You Don't Expect to See While Diving in Greece
    Diving to the Rescue: Man Saves His Drone From Certain Death in Cold Waters
    Diving Under the Ice of Lake Baikal
    Pretty Fly for a Dry Guy: Bearded 'Hipster' Insect Learns Scuba Diving
    Diving Under Freighter
    ‘Dive Buddies’: Wild Grey Seal Pup Embraces Diver
    Dive Expert Lays Out Pros and Cons in Thailand Rescue Efforts
    Tags:
    deep-sea dive, deep-sea, diver, GvK-450 system, Project 21300, Igor Belousov, Russian Navy, Russian Pacific Fleet, Sea of Japan, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Back to USSR: Sneak Peek of Soviet Youth's Daily Life
    Back to USSR: Sneak Peek of Soviet Youth's Daily Life
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse