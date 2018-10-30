Russian Pacific Fleet Divers Descend 416 Meters, Setting Naval Diving Record

Russian military divers successfully carried out a dive to a depth of 416 meters (nearly 1,365 feet), reconnoitering the surrounding underwater area and unfurling the Russian flag, Pacific Fleet spokesman Capt. 2nd Rank Nikolai Voskresensky reported Tuesday. The depth set a record for the Russian Navy.
The divers were able to descend to the incredible depth, the pressure of which would normally crush a human body without preparations, by using a special Navy pressure chamber, part of the GvK-450 deep-water diving rescue system, designed to allow divers to conquer depths of up to 450 meters.
During their deep sea stay, the Pacific Fleet divers also carried out a training mission, connecting oxygen supply hoses to a model of a submarine compartment.
The Project 21300 Igor Belousov search and rescue vessel, which comes standard with the GvK-450 system, was commissioned by the Russian Navy in November 2015, and serves in the Pacific Fleet. Up to four more Project 21300 ships are planned, with a second ship included in Russia's state armaments program and expected to be completed by 2023.
A US Navy diver set the absolute diving world record in 2006, descending to a depth of 610 meters (2000 feet) wearing an atmospheric diving system (ADS) suit.
